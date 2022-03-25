No Evil Foods, producer of clean-label Plant Meats, announces the launch of its newest product, Best Life “Beef” Strips, at 300 Sprouts Farmers Markets across the US. The brand plans to roll out the product exclusively to Sprouts customers before expanding availability at more retailers later this spring.

In a category dominated by burgers and crumbles, Best Life “Beef” brings a new strip format to the center-of-plate, No Evil says. The protein-rich strips feature upcycled ingredients – a new innovation for the brand – and provide a healthy beef alternative with 27 grams of protein, 14 grams of carbs, and just 3 grams of fat per serving.

The product will also be sold in No Evil’s re-designed packaging, made with sustainable paperboard, which was first unveiled at this year’s Natural Products Expo West. Following the beef product’s release, the brand plans to debut two DTC meal starters this summer – Chimichurri Marinated “Chicken” and “Pork” Al Pastor.

Filling a gap

The Sprouts rollout is No Evil’s second launch with the grocer, which also sells its Comrade Cluck No Chicken and Stallion Italian Sausage. No Evil’s high-protein Plant Meats, made from a proprietary blend of grains and legumes, are currently sold in thousands of other stores nationwide, including Target, Kroger Walmart, and Whole Foods.

With Best Life “Beef”, the brand hopes to help fill a white space while doubling its environmental impact.

“Our Comrade Cluck ‘No Chicken’ is one of our leading products, but the average American consumer spends almost twice as much on beef as compared to chicken on an annual basis, and beef has the largest environmental impact, so it made sense to introduce a new protein variety to our line and we wanted to do something different and fun to fill a gap,” says Sadrah Schadel, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at No Evil Foods.