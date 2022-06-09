nomoo New American Burgers, an LA fast-casual restaurant, has partnered with franchisement company Fransmart to launch US national franchising of its plant-based burger concept. Following a highly successful first year, nomoo says it aims to revolutionize the classic burger joint with 100% plant-based offerings.

To accelerate nomoo’s expansion, Fransmart – the company behind the mainstream success of iconic brands like Five Guys and QDoba – plans to leverage its leading sales and marketing strategy to grow the vegan brand.

First launched in 2020, nomoo’s flagship restaurant replaced traditional burger chain Johnny Rockets’ original location on Melrose Avenue. Featuring proprietary recipes, the brand’s menu offers a simple but indulgent selection of plant-based burgers, wings, chicken sandwiches, fries and handspun milkshakes.

A “wildly successful” year

“Nomoo was born from the idea that fast-food favorites can be 100% plant-based without sacrificing flavor – following a wildly successful first year at our flagship location, I’m intent on pioneering the shift toward better-for-you fast food by growing nomoo to thousands of locations across the U.S.,” said nomoo founder George Montagu Brown.

The real deal

According to noomoo, which is currently accepting franchising inquiries, the restaurant offers a highly profitable model with simplified systems and operations.

“I’ve been searching for a standout plant-based restaurant concept with all the ingredients for franchise success including taste, innovation, personality, strong sales performance and a large runway for growth,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “Nomoo is the real deal – not just reimagining America’s favorite food with a fully plant-based spin, it has cracked the code of creating innovative comfort foods delicious enough to convert even the biggest meat lover.”

Rowe adds, “Customers vote with their wallet, and they love this food as you can see with the high sales. The first location already does more in sales than a Five Guys in half the space. George is a savvy serial entrepreneur who has engineered a replicable concept with high volume in half the space and half the labor.”

For more information, visit https://fransmart.com/eatnomoo/