NotCo Enjoys Early Success in Australia as Global Sales Triple

Chilean plant-based unicorn NotCo is reported to be growing rapidly in the Australian plant-based market following its recent launch in the country. Backed by Jeff Bezos, Roger Federer, and Lewis Hamilton amongst others, NotCo is aiming to replicate in Australia the rapid growth it has achieved in the US.

NotCo is now enjoying early momentum following the launch of its NotMilk product range in 970 Woolworths supermarkets across Australia, with plans to step up retail presence now in motion. This includes the launch of NotCo’s plant-based burgers and chicken nuggets, as well as plans to start manufacturing in Australia once early sales targets are hit.

As reported by the AFR, CEO Matias Muchnick states that NotCo’s global sales have tripled over the past 12 months following the AI-driven food tech company’s continued expansion. NotCo’s plant-based milk, vegan burgers, and alt chicken products are now available at more than 10,000 stores in the US and Canada.

Patented AI technology

After being named on the list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, NotCo has continued its impressive growth, recently forming a strategic joint venture with The Kraft Heinz Company to accelerate the adoption of plant-based foods across the world. It has also recently partnered with leading US chain Shake Shack to develop the franchise’s first non-dairy products.

In an interview with vegconomist, CEO Matias Muchnick explained: “Our patented AI technology, Giuseppe, is the key to rapid advancement because it’s constantly learning. It uses proprietary databases of ingredients and recipes to find different and unexpected plant combinations. In short, Giuseppe analyzes an infinite amount of recipes until it gets it right. It allows us to deliver plant-based derived options faster, better, and more accurately that taste, cook, and function just like their animal-based counterparts.”