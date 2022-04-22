Canada’s Nuts for Cheese Reports 40% YOY Growth as US Expansion Continues to Accelerate

Nuts for Cheese, Canada’s leading manufacturer of artisan, organic dairy-free cheese, is rapidly expanding its award-winning product line across US natural channels. Boasting double-digit sales growth, the brand also plans to release its first non-dairy cream cheese in 2022.

Nuts for Cheese sells a range of innovative and versatile cheeses that can be sliced, shredded, spread or melted. Handcrafted with traditional aging techniques, its products are made from organic cashews, coconut oil and sunflower oil. Popular varieties include:

Un-Brie-Lievable (Coconut and cashew blend)

Black Garlic / Smoky Gouda (Both feature vibrant, hand-painted rinds)

“Super Blue” (Marbled with spirulina)

Chipotle Cheddar (A bit spicy, infused with chipotle adobo sauce)

50 states in 2 years

The company reports it has seen 40% year-over-year sales growth as it increases distribution across the US. Nuts for Cheese is currently sold in 18 states at a growing number of retailers, including Erewhon and Whole Foods Market.

Last summer, the company disclosed it had secured deals with some of the largest US national distributors. “This means we have the ability to go national and open warehouses across the U.S,” Candace Campbell, Nuts for Cheese Business Development Manager, told the London Free Press.

At the current rate of growth, the company believes it will have the capacity to scale its products to all 50 states in as little as two years. In addition to cheese, the brand has also added Nuts for Butter, a line of dairy-free butter in Salted, Unsalted and Herb & Garlic varieties, to its portfolio.

Fair and transparent

In 2020, Nuts for Cheese became the world’s first plant-based cheese brand to earn FairTrade Certification. FairTrade products focus on economics and the environment, and the label ensures key ingredients are fully traceable and sourced from suppliers who are treated justly.

“Innovation is a big part of what we’re doing. If you don’t innovate when you sell into the U.S., you will not be successful,” Campbell said. “It’s so exciting to be part of this culture, to do work that has value. Seeing this kind of growth is rewarding.”