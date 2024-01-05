Oatly Expands US Reach with Rollout at 180+ Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Cafés Nationwide

Oatly (Nasdaq: OTLY), the Swedish oat milk manufacturer, has announced a foodservice distribution agreement with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a global leader in specialty coffee and tea retail. This partnership marks a notable expansion for Oatly, as its Barista Edition oat milk will now be accessible in over 180 Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf café locations across the United States.

Mike Messersmith, President of Oatly North America, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the shared values and commitment to quality between Oatly and The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf. He comments, “We’re thrilled to bring Oatly to customers of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, an iconic brand that cherishes a great coffee experience just like we do.”

This collaboration follows a series of strategic partnerships. The company celebrated a successful partnership with Insomnia Cookies, accompanied by a notable surge in its stock value in November. Since then, the company’s stock has maintained a consistent upward trajectory, which is much welcomed by stockholders after a turbulent series of stock fluctuations.

The company also announced a multi-year partnership with Minor League Baseball in the US and Canada and joined forces with Amazon in Europe to sell its plant-based milk on Amazon markets in countries including Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and Belgium.

In the UK, the company also won a major legal milestone when the High Court approved the use of the word ‘milk’ on its product packaging as part of its slogan ‘Post Milk Generation’ after a 4-year legal battle. As Oatly continues to advocate for plant-based dairy with witty marketing campaigns and calls for more strict climate labeling, new partnerships like The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf continue to increase the availability of its products to consumers across the globe.

Complementing the inclusion of Oatly as a permanent feature at The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, a seasonally-inspired beverage – the Vanilla Spiced Oat Latte – will be introduced at US locations for a limited time as of January 3rd. “With our roots in the US inextricably tied to the coffee channel, we are so happy to continue widening our presence in this space,” concluded Messersmith.