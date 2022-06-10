Odd Burger Signs Agreement For 40 New Ontario Locations

Odd Burger, one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains and the first to go public, announced this week that it has signed an agreement with Starke Investments to bring 40 new Odd Burger locations to Ontario over the next eight years.

Odd Burger currently has operational locations in Toronto, London, Windsor, Vaughan, Waterloo, Hamilton and Whitby, with additional franchise locations in development including Calgary, Ottawa, Victoria and Vancouver. The chain is also seeking area representatives in the US market as it prepares to launch its first locations outside of Canada.

“Partnering with Starke Investments will allow Odd Burger to continue its rapid expansion across North America, while still providing an incredible level of service to our local franchisees in Ontario,” said James McInnes, Odd Burger Co-Founder and CEO.

“Starke Investments also brings fantastic industry knowledge to Odd Burger, as well as a valuable network of landlord relationships and prospective franchisees,” adds McInnes.