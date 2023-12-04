ofi Wins Fi Europe Sustainability Innovation Award for Carbon Scenario Planner Tool

ofi, a producer of sustainable and natural food products and ingredients, has won the 2023 Sustainability Innovation Award at Food Ingredients Europe. The company was recognized for its Carbon Scenario Planner, a digital tool that helps food and beverage manufacturers calculate the impact of different scenarios for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

ofi uses the Carbon Scenario Planner to model the outcomes of various decarbonization interventions, then works with its customers to plan climate actions across the value chain. The tool is integrated into the company’s sustainability management system, AtSource, which provides customers with data and insights allowing them to report their environmental, social, and economic impacts.

For example, ofi recently used the tool to help a coffee company to which it supplies Guatemalan coffee beans. It modeled a 32% carbon reduction scenario involving three strategies — training farmers to upcycle coffee waste, replacing chemical fertilizer with organic, and providing farmers with semi-mechanized tools to improve yields.

This is the second consecutive year that ofi has received the award, after being recognized for its Cocoa COMPASS sustainability strategy in 2022.

Importance of collaboration

At Fi Europe, ofi shared its views on the future of the food and beverage sector, with a focus on the importance of collaboration in the coming year. The company listed five collaborative strategies that could drive success in 2024 — using AI to create new food products, partnerships between the plant-based and dairy sectors, boosting decarbonization efforts with the help of data analysis, regulation to tackle deforestation, and establishing purpose-driven companies.

“We’re delighted that Food Ingredients Europe has chosen to recognize the progress we’ve made,” said Dr Christopher Stewart, Global Head of Sustainability at ofi. “For our customers, knowing where carbon emissions are coming from in their supply chains is critical to understanding how to reduce them cost-effectively, and meet science-based climate targets. The Carbon Scenario Planner translates ideas into detailed, robustly modeled scenarios that can deliver long-term greenhouse gas reductions.”