Oumph! Human Meat Burger Campaign Wins Silver Prize at Cannes Lions Festival

Oumph! announces it has been awarded the Silver Brand Experience and Activation Lion at Cannes Lions Festival for its “disruptive” Plant-based Human Meat campaign created for Halloween 2021 by LOLA MullenLowe.

Oumph! was one of 1,919 entries in the category and reports that it was the only plant-based winning brand in the awards, which honour creative brand-building through experience and customer engagement. The campaign was also named by AdWeek as one of the top 5 plant-based campaigns of 2021.

In the PR stunt, Oumph!, invited the public in Stockholm to sample the world’s first plant-based burger resembling human meat. The Oumph! plant-based Human Meat burger contained mostly soya, mushrooms and wheat protein, created with the purpose of demonstrating that it is possible to produce plant-based products that taste like any meat.

“I am incredibly proud of this award and the great teamwork behind it! Our mission is to change how people eat, and it is our duty to use creativity as a tool to make this change happen. As a small brand we need to be bold and ready to push some boundaries to break through, and I think this campaign is a good example of us doing just that”, says Henrik Åkerman, Global Brand Leader at Oumph!

Anders ‘Ankan’ Linden, Oumph! Co-founder, Corporate Chef and Head of Innovation comments: “Developing a plant-based burger that tastes of human meat was exciting, and a little bit scary, and then for this campaign to win in Cannes is incredibly exciting! We developed this burger in no time as soon as we knew what taste and texture we were after. This is our ultimate and weird way of showing that it’s possible to create any type of food by using just plants.”

Tomas Ostiglia, Executive Creative Director at LOLA MullenLowe, comments: “The bravery of launching a risky idea that is 100% on brand is always rewarded. First, for the audience and second, but not least, for the industry. The plant-based category is at its peak, it seems like every day a new brand pops up. And as a small Swedish challenger brand, Oumph! had to convince meat-lovers, vegetarian or not, that their plant-based products can in fact replicate the taste of any meat. A claim most are tired of hearing and even more tired of being disappointed by. And of course, a solution was to make a tasty plant-based human meat burger.”