Outstanding Foods Debuts “First Ever” Vegan Cheese Balls in Four Flavors

Innovative snack brand Outstanding Foods has unveiled Outstanding Cheese Balls – a line of nutritious, 100% dairy-free cheese ball puffs. The products will be available for purchase online starting April 18.

Introduced at this year’s Expo West, the brand says the snacks are the first vegan cheese balls to hit the market and come in four flavors: Chedda, Bacon Chedda, Jalapeno Chedda, and Garlic Parmesan.

Unlike most other cheese ball snacks, Outstanding’s products offer a healthy nutrition profile: Each serving contains 4 grams of protein and 20 vitamins and minerals including zinc and vitamins A, D, E, B6, and B12. Available in 3 oz or 1.5 oz snack size bags, the new products are kosher, non-GMO and free from gluten, soy and trans fats.

Powered by nutrition

The new Cheese Balls was crafted by renowned chef and Outstanding Foods co-founder Dave Anderson, who also helped launch the Beyond Burger. As Anderson told vegconomist in a 2021 interview:

“Snack foods are universal, everyone loves them! In order to help people embrace more plants in their life – we wanted to start where they already were – in the snack aisle…Now, more than ever, people are turning to snacks for comfort and we’re happy to be a healthy option on the shelf.”

Helping the transition

Outstanding Foods’ latest creation adds to its growing lineup of inventive snack offerings, including PigOut Pigless Pork Rinds, Outstanding Puffs, and a range of Pigless Bacon Seasonings. Last year, the company raised $10 million in Series A funding to expand its retail presence, boost marketing and innovate new products.

Speaking to vegconomist, Anderson said Outstanding is continually striving to make healthy and delicious plant-rich snacks everyone can enjoy. “We’re just happy to continue making snacks that people love and hopefully, aid in the transition to cleaner meat-tasting plant-based options as the industry continues to evolve.”