PANGAIA, the materials science company known for its ultra-trendy line of sweatsuits and hoodies, announces the creation of a new lifestyle division, PANGAIA Health, that will sell functional foods powered by biotech.

Its first product category, PANGAIA Superfoods, has launched the Super Super Bar – a plant-based, nutrient-dense bar that is high-fiber and gluten-free. Available online starting March 24, the product sells for $35 for seven bars, with more products being added throughout 2022.

According to PANGAIA, despite making cutting-edge apparel beloved by celebrities, the brand never wanted to stop at clothing.

“We are looking at it holistically,” Ira Laufer, the new CEO of PANGAIA Health, told Forbes. “In the product itself, we bring a breakthrough innovation to the market. We have identified the food industry as a big opportunity with the pandemic and what’s happening with plant-based foods.”

An Earth-positive mission

Developed by a collective of scientists, farmers, nutritionists and culinary leaders, the Super Super Bar combines nature’s best ingredients with science to offer a healthy and delicious carbon-neutral bar.

The brand’s first flavor, Prickly Pear + Goji Berry, is made with sweet prickly pear, goji berries, sprouted red quinoa and coconut. For sweetener, the bars utilize Incredo® sugar, an innovative technology that increases the concentration of cane sugar on taste receptors, allowing formulations with 50% less sugar that don’t sacrifice sweetness or taste.

As part of its environmental impact mission, PANGAIA Superfoods contributes to three pillars:

Carbon Neutral: Super Super Bars are certified carbon neutral through investments in solar, wind and biomass energy.

Supporting 1 Trillion Bees: PANGAIA will plant ten square feet of flowers per box and support the “Bee the Change” fund.

Minimal Packaging: The product box is recyclable, while the bar wrapper naturally decomposes in home or industrial compost.

“PANGAIA is thrilled to expand into the category of superfoods, and continue its mission of building a healthy planet,” comments Laufer. “As PANGAIA launches into this new category, we are focused on eliminating many of the most damaging aspects of the food industry to help our community harness the abundance of nature and convert it into tangible and effective wellness solutions.”