Michelin Chef Alain Ducasse Opens “Burgal” Vegan Burger Kiosk in Paris

Alain Ducasse, the French chef with 21 Michelin stars and the head of more than 40 restaurants in France and overseas, recently opened a vegan burger kiosk called Burgal in the Bastille district of Paris.

Alain Ducasse is one of the forerunners in terms of vegetarian and vegan cuisine, having first set a vegetarian menu back in 1996 in his restaurant Le Louis XV located in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. In September of last year, he also opened his Sapid restaurant, whose dishes are 95% vegan.

The kiosk will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm, with a focus on vegetable patties made of zucchini, parsnips, carrots, lentils, onion and quinoa. As for the side dishes and desserts, the chef has also decided to stand out by offering vegetable or chickpea chips instead of French fries and a chocolate mousse instead of the usual cookie or doughnut.