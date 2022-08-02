Better Nature Appoints Ex CEO of Planet Organic & World’s Most Cited Food Scientist to Fuel Growth

UK-based tempeh startup Better Nature announces the appointments of ex-Planet Organic CEO Peter Marsh as Non-Executive Director, and Prof. Julian McClements, the world’s most cited food scientist, as Innovation Advisor.

Peter Marsh, who established Planet Organic as one of the UK’s largest organic and health retailers until his retirement in 2021, will be supporting Better Nature with its entrance into UK supermarkets and with plans for international expansion. Marsh states: “Making high-quality, healthy foods more widely accessible is really important to me. Working with Better Nature to get more people across the UK and further afield eating nutritious, delicious and versatile tempeh is a challenge I’m very excited to take on.”

Newly appointed Innovation Advisor Prof. Julian McClements, who has published over 1300 scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals and numerous books, will support Better Nature in its mission to create all-natural and nutritious plant-based products, from fish to dairy alternatives, using tempeh.

Creating food that is “physically, visually, nutritionally, and sensorially equivalent, if not superior, to fish”



Earlier this year, Better Nature received a £350,000 grant from Innovate UK, a governmental agency providing funds for innovative new product developments. By 2024, the tempeh manufacturer intends to develop a fish alternative made with food byproducts that is “physically, visually, nutritionally, and sensorially equivalent, if not superior, to fish”.

“We are thrilled to be working with people of Peter and Julian’s expertise, experience and passion for healthy and sustainable food. Their support and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to grow and establish tempeh as a mainstream food, and Better Nature as the leading tempeh brand, in the UK and abroad,” comments Christopher Kong, Co-founder and CEO of Better Nature.