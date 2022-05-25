Three New Future Meat Executives Hired Following Record-Breaking Series B Round

Three new Future Meat executives have been appointed as the Israeli cultivated meat company gears up for commercialisation. Gustavo Burger, Jennifer Henderson, and Moses Talbi will bring decades of leadership experience to the team.

Gustavo Burger

Burger, who has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, was previously senior vice president of operations at The Kraft Heinz Company. He has also worked in senior leadership roles at other FMCG companies, including AB InBev and BRF S.A. Burger will help to design and implement an end-to-end supply chain operation for Future Meat.

Jennifer Henderson

Jennifer Henderson has been hired as Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary. She has worked as a corporate general counsel in the fields of food, feed, and biotechnology for over two decades.

Previously, Henderson held various roles at Cargill. At Future Meat, she will handle legal, food safety, and regulatory affairs and compliance, along with government relations and human resources.

Moses Talbi

Talbi has been appointed as Chief Financial & Business Development Officer, after holding similar roles at various companies for almost two decades. He will be the first to hold the position at Future Meat, helping the company transition from startup to multinational.

Funding round

The new hires follow on from Future Meat’s record-breaking Series B funding round in December, where the company raised a huge $320 million to bring its total worth to $600 million. Future Meat will use some of the funding to build US operations, with the goal of bringing cultivated meat onto the market in the country.

The company also recently hired another former Cargill executive, Nicole Johnson-Hoffman, as CEO.

“Future Meat is on an accelerated growth track, and we’ve reached a significant milestone in expanding our executive leadership team to include these key new appointments. Our ability to attract world-class talent is a testament to what this company has already achieved, and its long-term potential to change the world,” said Johnson-Hoffman.