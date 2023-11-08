Ivy Farm Hires New Chief Scientific Officer as it Prepares for Commercialisation

UK cultivated meat company Ivy Farm has hired a new Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Harsh Amin, to support its R&D strategy and scale-up plans.

Dr. Amin holds a PhD in Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine from UCL, and has over 15 years of experience in the biotechnology and biopharma industries. Previously, he was the R&D Director at biopharmaceutical manufacturer Lonza, where he led the R&D centre of excellence in cell culture media development.

Following his appointment, Dr. Amin will help to transform Ivy Farm’s production processes as the company prepares for commercialisation. The new hire follows Ivy Farm’s announcement earlier this year that it is developing plans for its first manufacturing plant, which will produce at least 12,000 tonnes of cultivated meat per year. The plant will most likely be located overseas, as cultivated meat is not yet approved for sale in the UK.

“Europe’s largest” pilot facility

Last year, Ivy Farm also opened what it claimed was Europe’s largest cultivated meat pilot production facility, located in Oxford, UK. The facility can produce 2.8 tonnes of meat per year.

Ivy Farm is initially focusing on cultivated pork and beef products, recently announcing a partnership with UK food producer Finnebrogue to develop cultivated wagyu beef. To date, the company has raised over $30 million in funding.

“I am thrilled to be joining Ivy Farm at such a pivotal time in its product development journey,” said Dr. Amin. “Cultivating meat is a complex scientific process, and looking at the overall landscape within this industry, Ivy Farm has already done a terrific job in addressing critical challenges. With the experience I’ve gained over the years in the adjacent biotech and biopharma industries, I look forward to helping the team finish the job, scaling up and ultimately making the product commercially viable so we can bring a sustainable real meat option to consumers.”

