Koelnmesse: Jan Philipp Hartmann Takes Over as Director of Anuga

Cologne‘s famous trade fair space and exhibition centre, Koelnmesse announces that Jan Philipp Hartmann is to take over the position of Director of Anuga at Koelnmesse from 1st April.

He will be directly responsible for the management and development of the world’s leading food trade fair. He succeeds Stefanie Mauritz, who took over the role in December 2019.

Hartmann, who has been working for Koelnmesse since 2016, has several years of experience as Sales Manager Exhibitors of the confectionery trade fair ISM Middle East as well as ISM. With his international experience and sales strength, he has been able to further advance the development of ISM Middle East as Director since mid-2019 and, among other things, very successfully accompanied its rebranding from Yummex to ISM.

Koelnmesse employs around 1,000 people, occupying the third-largest exhibition centre in Germany and, with nearly 400,000 m² of hall and outdoor space, is among the top ten in the world.

“We are very pleased to have found a talent from our own Koelnmesse forge for one of our biggest world-leading trade fairs. Anuga will benefit from Jan Philipp Hartmann’s enormous international experience and his great passion for the trade fair world,” says a delighted Gerald Böse, Chairman of the Executive Board.

The new director is looking forward to organizing an event in his home city of Cologne after the trade fairs in Dubai. “For Anuga, I am aiming to sharpen and expand the brand, especially in its status as the world’s leading trade show. To do this, we need to clearly differentiate ourselves from the competition, boldly advance our leading role in content, and make our B2B concept even more event-rich.”