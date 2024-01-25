OCEANIUM Appoints Benjamin Armenjon of Ÿnsect to Scale and Commercialise Innovative Seaweed Products

OCEANIUM, a Scottish seaweed specialist, announces it has hired Benjamin Armenjon as Managing Director. He will be tasked with driving the commercialisation of innovative seaweed ingredients and the scaling of its proprietary seaweed biorefinery.

Armenjon previously served at France’s Ÿnsect, which describes itself as the world leader in insect protein, where he led sales and commercialisation for the company and was integral to its growth, assisting its expansion to over 300 staff with locations across Europe and the US, says the company.

Prior to joining Ÿnsect, he held various R&D, production, quality, and sales positions in companies such as Symrise Pet Food and Kemin Nutrisurance.

Last September, the company secured $2.6 million with the funds allocated to begin scale-up and to accelerate the commercialisation of its seaweed-derived ingredients and materials to meet market demand. OCEANIUM states that the appointment marks the next step in its mission to “provide efficacious, functional, and clean label seaweed-based ingredients with excellent traceability and provenance, whilst contributing to people health and ocean health.”

Karen Scofield Seal, co-founder and CEO of OCEANIUM, states: “The entire OCEANIUM team extends a warm welcome to Benjamin Armenjon as our new Managing Director. Benjamin has already been on the journey from start-up to scale-up to industry leader and can bring this invaluable experience to OCEANIUM.

“This appointment marks a pivotal moment for OCEANIUM, and we are excited about the transformative impact that Benjamin will bring to the team, with a focus on scaling our proprietary seaweed biorefinery technology and launching OCEANIUM’s next-gen seaweed products to market.”

More information at https://oceanium.world/