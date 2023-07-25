Overcoming Trials as a Plant-Based Product Developer

The food industry is a hard nut to crack at the best of times. Add to that the highly competitive and still immature plant-based sector and you have an even greater challenge. But what if the traditional startup route isn’t the one that’s best suited to you? What if you’re a solo innovator with a stand-out idea, and new to the food industry?

Enter Anthony England, PhD Chemist and Product Developer. Dr England is currently developing a plant-based food product that he hopes could change how some consumers perceive eating and nutrition. As a solo innovator, Dr England wants to take his product to the next level of development and eventually, to the mass market.



In its latest New Food Hub (NFH) interview, ProVeg International catch up with Dr England to uncover the reality of being a solo plant-based product developer.

“During the COVID-19 lockdowns,” Dr England tells NFH, “my ongoing physical transformation and a move to better, mostly plant-based eating, ignited my interest in playing around with food ingredients and led to me creating something novel and nutritious.”

“My product evolved gradually,” he continues, “until I started wondering why such an obvious (to me) nutritious product wasn’t already available. It’s a product that benefits both people and the planet. And that product is… The big reveal: an innovative plant-based baked product.”

“I’m not Agatha Christie, but here’s where I hope readers will forgive me for a little mystery. Not to set up a cliffhanger, but because of the need for secrecy and pending IP at this early stage. I wish things were different. I like to be an open book but can’t afford to talk freely about the details yet.”

Dr England’s hurdle is shared by product developers across the food industry. They’d like to tell the world to capture widespread interest and funding opportunities, but until the IP and/or NDAs are in place, cannot. So, why is protecting IP such an issue for product developers today? Does Dr England have advice for businesses in similar situations?

“With my product, which is not an impossible-to-copy high-tech invention but a unique food concept, patents may not be the most effective option since it could be difficult to establish a strong patent defense. Moreover, patents can be costly for solo inventors, especially when early revenues are not guaranteed.”

“Instead of relying on patents,” he says, “securing a first-mover advantage through strategic partnerships could be a more valuable approach‌. By teaming up with the right partner, I can accelerate the commercialisation process and establish a strong foothold in the market.”

If you’re in the world of plant-based product development, you’re likely aware of the competitive nature of the industry. What tips does Dr England have for navigating this?

“I’m no food patent expert,” he replies, “but have experience with other kinds of patents. Protecting IP, especially in the early stages of food product development, could be an expensive and unsatisfactory thing to do.

“The reality for a new business/product developer in today’s competitive economy is both challenging and exhilarating. In a market saturated with countless products, standing out and getting your product picked up can be daunting. However, it is precisely this challenge that makes the journey rewarding.

Harnessing plant-based ingredients in innovative ways

“I’m a firm believer in harnessing the potential of commonly used, cost-effective, highly nutritious plant-based ingredients in innovative ways,” he says. “By reimagining the nutritional possibilities of these ingredients, I’m crafting a product that stands on its own, potentially filling a whitespace in the market by offering a novel experience for consumers.

“To navigate this reality, I understand the importance of reaching the right people, particularly category managers in supermarkets and other retail outlets. These gatekeepers are key decision-makers who have the power to introduce original products to their customers. Building relationships with them, effectively communicating the value and potential of my product, and showcasing its distinctiveness will be crucial steps in gaining their interest and support,” adds Dr England.

