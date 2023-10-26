Peter Pane Founder: “In 20 Years, Meat Consumption Will Be the Exception. People Who Eat a Meat-Free Diet Are Pioneers”

Patrick Junge, founder of German burger chain Peter Pane, has spoken about sustainability in the company, which operates throughout Germany and Austria.

Since its foundation in 2016, the company has become one of the most successful restaurant chains in Germany. Today, more than 2,000 team members work at more than 51 locations, and the goal is to reach 65 locations by 2025.

With the company’s “Peter Plant” project, which began in 2012 on its own land, mixed forests are grown, totalling around 1,000 hectares, with at least 150,000 trees added per year, with the project already creating 600,000 square metres of flower meadows. “Greenwashing by certificates he refuses,” states the company in a press release.

Junge has implemented the inclusion of vegetarian and vegan burgers and dishes to menus since the beginning, when there were no plant-based patties available at most fast food chains in Germany. Junge states, “People who eat a meat-free diet are not nerds, but pioneers. I am convinced that meat consumption will soon have as little reputation as smoking. In 20 years it will be the exception,” says Junge.

Inspiring meat fans

Junge states that he is against dogmatism and does not intend to operate purely plant-based settings, rather to offer spaces that are inclusive to all and to inspire omnivores to try alternatives. “I don’t want to exclude anyone. I like the idea of also inspiring meat fans with our vegan offerings and thus making plant-based enjoyment palatable to them.”

“Environment and community are playing an increasingly important role, and so every individual and every company has a responsibility. It is not enough to see only profit. This is how Peter has set himself the task of making a contribution and is happy to invest a significant part of the profit into the future together,” adds Junge.

