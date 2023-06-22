CPG Powerhouses Join Remilk to Create The New Cow-Free Dairy Industry

Animal-free dairy startup Remilk announces the appointment of three CPG powerhouses to its Board of Directors, with F&B execs bringing track records of transformation, innovation, and breakthrough achievements.

Alicia Enciso, recent CMO of Nestle USA; Floris Wesseling, former President of Danone Europe; and Pedro Padierna, former CEO and Chairman of PepsiCo Mexico, join the Israeli company bringing their experience, broad vision, and deep knowledge of the F&D ecosystem.

Replacing animal agriculture

Remilk, a leader in developing and producing animal-free milk proteins using a proprietary fermentation process, has received regulatory approval in the USA and Israel. The company supplies raw materials, contracting with major food companies worldwide for production and distribution. A recent commercial agreement involves launching a line of dairy products for the Israeli market with the CBC Group, Coca-Cola’s franchisee in Israel. Since its establishment in 2019, Remilk has raised over $120 million.

“Remilk has undertaken a bold mission to replace animal agriculture as the primary source of protein for the dairy industry,” said Tomer Harpaz, Executive Chairman of the Board of Remilk and founder of EL food technologies.

Israeli companies Wilk and Imagindairy also work in the animal-free dairy space developing different technologies to produce milk proteins without cows. Both companies have received investments from Danone’s corporate venture arm, Danone Manifesto Ventures.

Outstanding Board of Directors

Alicia Enciso is a global marketing executive and expert in building brands across the globe. She has a strong track record of creating high-growth strategies, sustainability-focused practices, innovation pipelines, and leading digital and e-commerce transformations. “Enciso joins at an important juncture as environmental need and consumer desire converge,” says Remilk.

Floris Wesseling is an FMCG executive with 25 years of experience in the industry on different continents. He has a strong track record of leading businesses through various growth phases, has a pulse on consumer demand, and has experience spanning both traditional and alternative dairy. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and insights,” says Remilk.

Pedro Padierna, recognized as a transformative CEO and leader, has a 30-year career at PepsiCo. He held senior roles across disciplines, including R&D, marketing, government affairs, and public policy. “Padierna’s extensive work with government decision-makers and key public opinion leaders will be instrumental as Remilk continues to secure regulatory approvals around the world,” argues the Israeli company.

“With guidance from this outstanding Board of Directors, Remilk’s transformative vision can become a global on-shelf reality at the scale and speed required to address a pressing need. It is a true privilege to work alongside the leaders who helped build some of the largest food and beverage companies in the world,” commented Aviv Wolff, co-founder and CEO of Remilk.