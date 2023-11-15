Sustainable Earth Eating Calls on Pope Francis to Reinstate Meatless Friday

Sustainable Earth Eating has officially addressed Pope Francis and called on him to reinstate the tradition of Meatless Friday in the Catholic Church.
As a supporter of climate protection, Pope Francis has repeatedly spoken out in favor of environmental protection and sustainable practices. In his encyclical “Laudato Si’,” the pope addressed climate change and environmental degradation and emphasized the moral imperative to “protect our common home.” By reintroducing Meatless Friday, Pope Francis can build on this legacy and further advance the global conversation about the ethical and environmental dimensions of food consumption.
Conveying the right message
“This initiative would convey an important message of sustainability, compassion and responsibility towards the environment. By embracing Meatless Friday, Pope Francis can inspire millions of Catholics and people around the world to make dietary choices that care for our planet,” said SEE CEO DeMarines.
Further information: www.sustainableeartheating.org