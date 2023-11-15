Sustainable Earth Eating Calls on Pope Francis to Reinstate Meatless Friday

Sustainable Earth Eating has officially addressed Pope Francis and called on him to reinstate the tradition of Meatless Friday in the Catholic Church.

The missive arrives to coincide with Pope Francis‘ imminent participation in the yearly UN-IPCC climate conference, during which he may assume a pivotal role in advocating for climate action. The traditional custom of Meatless Friday, which has its roots in the Catholic Church, has historically encouraged adherents to refrain from consuming meat on Fridays as a means of engaging in penance and contemplation. This practice has yielded a profound influence in curbing meat consumption and fostering sustainable, ecologically responsible dietary practices.

As a supporter of climate protection, Pope Francis has repeatedly spoken out in favor of environmental protection and sustainable practices. In his encyclical “Laudato Si’,” the pope addressed climate change and environmental degradation and emphasized the moral imperative to “protect our common home.” By reintroducing Meatless Friday, Pope Francis can build on this legacy and further advance the global conversation about the ethical and environmental dimensions of food consumption.

Conveying the right message

Sustainable Earth Eating posits that the reintegration of Meatless Friday as an integral component of the “environmental encyclical” aligns seamlessly with the Pope’s supposed dedication to addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

“This initiative would convey an important message of sustainability, compassion and responsibility towards the environment. By embracing Meatless Friday, Pope Francis can inspire millions of Catholics and people around the world to make dietary choices that care for our planet,” said SEE CEO DeMarines.

