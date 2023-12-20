Timo Recker Appointed CEO of TiNDLE Foods as Andre Menezes Steps Down From Role

TiNDLE Foods, formerly Next Gen Foods, this week announced that Andre Menezes has stepped down from the role and that he will be succeeded with immediate effect by Timo Recker, who is also Executive Chairman and co-founder of the food tech company and previously held the role from July 2020 to May 2021.

Recker originates from a German family that operated the meat processing company Recker Convenience, known for the production of schnitzels. He and his family exited the meat industry and sold the business in 2021. In 2013 he founded LikeMeat, the plant-based producer that was acquired by LIVEKINDLY CO in 2020 and is still prominent in Germany, stating it is the second leading plant-based brand on the German market. Later in 2020, Next Gen Foods was co-founded by Timo Recker and Andre Menezes in Singapore with $2.2 million in seed funding.

From next month, Recker will relocate to Europe and continue to scale TiNDLE Foods. “I am honored to step back into the role of CEO at this stage in the TiNDLE journey as we double down on our commitment to increasing distribution for our products in both retail and foodservice. “In this leadership position, I’m looking forward to bringing valuable insights and learnings on how to deliver new and innovative food products to global audiences, while also delivering on our mission to reduce our reliance on animal-based food systems,” he comments.

Significant headwinds

Andre Menezes, who served as CEO of the company since June 2021, will continue to support the company as co-founder and shareholder. “I am incredibly proud that in only two and a half years, our team grew the business from an early concept in Singapore to bringing our foods to some of the largest markets in the world, while establishing a healthy business model and strong financial position that will support further growth. I am confident that with Timo in his new role as CEO – and with the foundation we’ve built to date – the company will be able to further advance in its mission to build a more sustainable food system over the coming years.”

In a message on social media announcing his departure, Menezes describes the successes achieved at TiNDLE during his tenure. However, he adds that “behind these achievements lay immense challenges. Launching in blitzscaling mode amidst record liquidity and rapid sector growth, we encountered significant headwinds—global crises, market shifts, and sector-wide scrutiny. But it’s in navigating these storms that our team showcased resilience and adaptability, leading to significant strides.

“With an innovative pipeline, a refined infrastructure, strong commercial leads and an exceptional team, TiNDLE is well placed to continuing its journey to becoming a global leader in the years to come,” he concludes.

