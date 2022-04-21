Perfect Day to Open Second US Location and Biotech Hub in Salt Lake City

Biotech and alt dairy leader Perfect Day, one of the highest funded companies in alt protein and the first to develop animal-free milk protein, announces the debut of its second US base in Salt Lake City.

Construction is underway on the 60,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility space in The Gateway’s BioHive center, a growing campus for life sciences companies that will provide the base for Perfect Day’s second US location after Berkeley, CA and help develop its Enterprise Biology platform.

The fast-growing Enterprise Biology arm offers scale-up production, IP licensing, strain services, and other services, enabling other companies to benefit from Perfect Day’s biotech innovations. A recent example of this alt protein synergy in action is Betterland Foods, a US foodtech company, that recently developed highly realistic “cow-free milk” with whey protein developed by Perfect Day’s precision fermentation tech.

“An exciting addition”

Perfect Day’s expansion to Salt Lake City comes in partnership with the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity and has been welcomed by the local government. Utah will now serve as a critical site for Perfect Day to pursue its mission to harness biology to create novel ingredients that cater to evolving consumer demands for more compassionate, sustainable products. Over the next four years, Perfect Day plans to add over 60 new high-paying positions to its Salt Lake City team.

“Perfect Day is an exciting addition to Salt Lake City, which is home to a fast growing life sciences industry. Having evolved into a dynamic campus for life sciences companies to grow and innovate, The Gateway is a valuable partner in supporting our initiatives to grow the city’s biotech and life sciences ecosystem,” commented Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.