Peruvian Veef Targets $400K in Pre-Seed Funding to Lead Peru’s Alt-Protein Market

Lima-based Peruvian Veef was founded during the pandemic in 2020 with a mission to develop plant-based meat with Peruvian flavors, meat-like textures, and high nutritional value.

The company has successfully launched 12 products so far, including vegan nuggets, plant-based anticuchos (grilled skewers), and four different burger options: the Chicken Vurger, Crispy Chicken Vurger, Meat Vurger, and Real Vurger. While the majority of the company’s products are made using soy and/or wheat, the Real Vurger is pea-based, providing an option to celiacs and those allergic to soy.

Peruvian Veef has a strong retail presence in Peru with more than 60 points of sale, including Acari Foods, The Plant Based Factory, Naturlandia, Chimbote, and more. Linda Obregon, the CSO of Peruvian Veef, also cited recently secured contacts with supermarkets in Peru, which will enable the company to scale significantly.

Speaking to the Peruvian newspaper El Comercio, founder Karina Zegarra says, “The most important thing is the nutritional value that we can provide with our products; our hamburgers were developed thinking of covering the same and even greater nutritional value than hamburgers of animal origin.”

The company recently received $90K in angel funding, including from Ryan Bethencourt at Sustainable Food Ventures, who has also invested in a range of early-stage food and biotech startups such as Memphis Meats, Kynda, and Novel Farms.

Peruvian Veef is currently in the process of raising $400K in pre-seed round funding to help solidify its position as Peru’s leading alternative protein company by 2024.

Customers can order online directly through the company’s website.