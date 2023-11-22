Planet Based Foods Expands in Northern California, Appoints Food Waste Expert Gregory Maselli to Board

Planet Based Foods Global Inc (CSE: PBF), a specialist in hemp-based foods, continues its expansion in North America and announces wider availability of its products in California. To that end, Planet Based Food has entered into new partnerships with New Leaf Community Markets and Lunardi’s Markets, which will begin carrying several of the company’s products in December.

Planet Based Foods is also announcing a share consolidation. The consolidation is intended to provide the company with a better capital structure to obtain financing. Furthermore, the company has appointed Gregory Maselli to the company’s Board of Directors. Maselli is the co-founder and former CEO of SAVR Pak, a company focused on reducing food waste through patented technologies. He is also the founder of 117 Global, an international logistics company specializing in the procurement and import of goods, materials and finished products.

Revolutionizing the food industry

“Working with a visionary like Gregory Maselli is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing the food industry,” said Braelyn Davis, CEO and co-founder of Planet Based Foods. “His expertise in sustainability and logistics fits seamlessly into our mission at Planet Based Foods. Together, we will drive impactful change and leverage innovation to create a more sustainable and accessible future for all.”

Regarding the use of hemp as an ingredient, Davis told vegconomist earlier this year, “Hemp is truly the king of plant-based ingredients when you look at its nutritional profile and benefits to our planet. Hemp is one of the few plant-based sources of complete protein.

“Nine years ago if I brought up hemp, people immediately thought of cannabis. Over the last five years, the perception shifted dramatically from that to it being a super medicine due to the popularity of CBD. In the last three years, I’ve noticed consumers embracing it further as a food source. It’s been an amazing cultural awakening,” he added.

Further information: planetbasedfoods.com