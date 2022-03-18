Planet Based Foods and KeHe Partner to Expand Hemp-Based Meat

Planet Based Foods, which specializes in hemp-made meat products, announces the company has secured a partnership with KeHe, one of North America’s largest natural and organic food distributors.

Through the new partnership, KeHe will become the primary distributor for Planet Based Foods’ natural and specialty grocery channel. Six of the brand’s most popular products – The Original Burger, Green Chili Southwest Burger, Breakfast Sausage Patties (Hot & Mild), Original and Italian Sausage Crumble – will be featured at a price of $7.99 to $8.99 per unit.

Founded in 2018, Planet Based Foods says it is the first company to craft plant-based meats with hemp as the primary ingredient. Using an innovative process, Planet blends hemp seeds with pea protein and brown rice to create protein-rich burgers, sausage and crumbles. All of its products are non-GMO, soy-free and gluten-free, while delivering the excellent nutrition and sustainability benefits of hemp, the brand says.

The company first launched its products online in February; this month, Planet expanded into the comfort foods category with hemp-based taquitos, which it unveiled at the 2022 Natural Products Expo West.

Canada and more

KeHe is a Certified B Corporation that operates an extensive network of 16 distribution centers across North America. By partnering with the respected distributor, Planet Based Foods hopes to quickly accelerate its geographical reach.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with KeHE, one of the country’s leading and most respected natural food distributors,” says Planet Based Foods’ President and CEO Braelyn Davis. “This collaboration will open the door for smaller, independent retailers to easily order our products, and will accelerate our distribution to mid-size retailers. It will also allow us to further our expansion efforts into Canada as we continue to focus on broadening the Planet Based Foods’ reach and increasing shareholder value.”