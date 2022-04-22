Planet Based Foods Launches its Hemp Based Products on Amazon

Planet Based Foods, producer of clean food products with a focus on hemp, today announces its launch on Amazon. As one of the only companies to use hemp seeds in the production of burgers, sausages and crumbles, Planet-based Foods arrived on the US market just this February and has seen immediate success.

During the month of March 2022 alone, the San Diego company debuted its range of hemp-based taquito products at this year’s Expo West, announced a partnership with distribution giant KeHe, and became a publicly listed company, as interest in natural and unique plant foods continues to rise globally.

The list of hemp-formulated products now available on the Amazon store includes The Original Burger, Green Chili Southwest Burger, Breakfast Sausage Patty Hot, The Original Crumble, The Italian Sausage Crumble and Variety Pack. Individual items are priced at $29 including free shipping while the Variety Pack is listed for $69.

“Launching on Amazon — the largest e-commerce retailer in the world — represents a very exciting milestone in the Company’s growth journey,” said President and CEO Braelyn Davis. “Much like Google, modern consumers of today use Amazon as their go-to search engine for purchasing products, and our presence on the platform will be highly impactful in boosting brand awareness, achieving sales targets and continuously driving customers to the Planet Based Foods website.”