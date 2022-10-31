Planet Based Partners with Cedarlane Foods to Bolster Hemp-Based Meat Production

Sustainable foods company Planet Based Foods (CSE: PBF) announces it has entered a new manufacturing partnership with Cedarlane Natural Foods, a leading producer of healthy frozen and fresh food products. The new partnership is expected to bolster Planet Based’s manufacturing capacity as it expands its line of hemp-based meat products.

According to Planet Based, which launched innovative hemp protein burgers and taquitos in early 2022, working with Cedarlane will create short- and long-term synergistic opportunities for both companies.

25 million taquitos

Cedarlane’s strong manufacturing will enable Planet Based to expand the diversity and flavor profile of its range, with new products ranging from burritos to taquitos, as well as handheld, easy-to-prepare healthy foods. Planet expects its taquito production will increase up to 25 million taquitos annually, and Cedarlane’s established packaging will ensure retail and food service products reach markets in a more timely fashion.

In addition, Executive Chef and Cedarlane Vice President Eric Kopelow is creating exclusive recipes using Planet Based’s products, which will give the latter access to premium domestic and globally sourced recipes.

Expanding hemp protein

Headquartered in Carson, CA, Cedarlane is a 28-year-old pioneer in the natural foods industry, with an extensive line of frozen and fresh products, including vegetarian entrees, focaccia, burritos and wraps.

Planet Based Foods debuted “first-of-its-kind” hemp-based meat products in February 2022, and has gone on to partner with natural distributor KeHe and launch its products into New Leaf Market and on Amazon. It is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, as well as the US-based OTCQB equity market under the symbol “PBFFF”.

“Superfood IP”

Speaking on the latest partnership, Planet Based Foods President Braelyn Davis commented, “We value the brands that we can grow with and are very excited about the potential for economies of scale this partnership has on the production of our core proteins, and to further saturate the market with our Superfood IP.”