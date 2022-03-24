Squeaky Bean Named Plant-Based Manufacturing Company of the Year

The Compleat Group, owner of UK-based alt meat brand Squeaky Bean, has received the Plant-Based Manufacturing Company of the Year award.

Judges were impressed by the company’s sales growth, environmental management strategies, and innovation. It is the second year in a row The Compleat Food Group has received the accolade, which is part of the Food Manufacture Excellence Awards — widely considered a gold standard for the manufacturing industry. This year’s ceremony took place at London Hilton Bankside Hotel on Thursday March 17.

Increased production

Last year, Squeaky Bean announced a £5 million investment into a new plant-based facility. It is the brand’s second manufacturing site, and has allowed it to significantly boost its production and distribution capabilities. This has made it possible for Squeaky Bean to expand its workforce and launch new products such as a first-to-market vegan scotch egg.

The brand has also seen a considerable increase in sales over the past year, with market share rising 7% for its sandwich slices and a huge 70-80% for its alt-meat pieces.

“Winning the Plant-Based Manufacturing Company of the Year Award for the second year running is testament to the hard work of our innovative, passionate, and committed team. We’re delighted that the judges recognised our team’s achievements in continuing to significantly grow our plant-based brands, which are leading the way and showing consumers that they don’t have to compromise on taste when exploring meat-free options,” said Sarah Augustine, brand manager at Squeaky Bean.