    • Plant Veda’s Best-in-Show Winning PlantGurt to Launch in Whole Foods Canada

    June 16, 2022
    Plant Veda PlantGurt
    Plant Veda Foods Ltd, a Canadian alt dairy producer, announces that its latest NPD PlantGurt has been awarded the Best in Show in the snack category at Planted Expo.

    PlantVeda is known for creating products that are one of a kind and first-to-market, such as vegan probiotic lassi, cashew creamer and cashew beverage blended with saffron and cardamon. The company floated on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol “MILK” last year, shortly before onboarding Claire Smith to its Board and listing on the Frankfurt exchange.

    “Developing plant-based yogurts which have the right texture and taste is very difficult and I am very thankful to our team for working hard to constantly improve the formulation,” stated Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “I am looking forward to a successful launch of our yogurts at Whole Foods.”

    “I really liked Plant Veda’s new mango yogurt with real mango chunks. Congratulations to team Plant Veda on winning the best in-show snack and bringing their best to the show,” added Stevan Mirkovich, Co-owner of Planted Expo.

    The new PlantGurt will soon be available to consumers in certain Whole Foods Market locations in British Columbia.

