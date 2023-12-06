PlantBaby Celebrates 3rd Anniversary, Doubling YOY Revenue with $6M in Sales Amid Global Expansion

PlantBaby, a producer of plant-based child nutrition products, is celebrating its third anniversary with substantial revenue growth and an upcoming partnership set to expand its reach globally. Launched in 2021, the company claims it has doubled its revenue yearly, reporting an impressive $6 million in the first two years.

The company’s flagship product, Kiki Milk, has been a significant contributor to its success. Since its launch in December 2021, the company has been expanding its retail presence in the US, with a recent rollout in nearly 100 Wegman’s Food Markets, along with the addition of new product offerings, and now Kiki Milk is set to make a global impact. A strategic partnership with iHerb will facilitate Kiki Milk’s availability in over 180 countries.

Alex Abelin, co-founder and CEO of PlantBaby, attributes the company’s success to a relentless focus on quality and nutritional integrity. He says, “We’re not just creating products; we’re crafting experiences that resonate with families globally. Our success can be attributed to our unwavering commitment to ingredient and nutritional integrity and our ability to listen to our customers and respond with desirable products. As PlantBaby goes international with Kiki Milk, we hope our products add value to families across the globe.”

After raising $4 million in seed funding last year to support the brand’s continued growth, PlantBaby received the Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Snack Award for “Best Snacks for Kids and Infants” and an honorable mention in Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas Award for Food.

Expanding product lineup

This year PlantBaby has expanded its product lineup with the introduction of Unsweetened Kiki Milk and Kiki Butter. The Kiki Butter, which is an organic seed and oat butter, comes in an original Mermaid version, which is infused with Blue Spirulina. Earlier in the year, the company also launched Mac Nut Kiki Milk, which it claims is the first organic, clean-label macadamia nut milk available.

PlantBaby also launched Kiki Marketplace, a curated digital platform featuring products that align with the company’s standards for organic, nutrient-dense, and clean-label options. Some of the brands featured on the marketplace include Seven Sundays, Moku Foods, and Skout Organic.

Plant based options for kids

Co-Founder Lauren Abelin emphasized the company’s commitment to addressing customer needs, stating, “As a company, we are continuously growing and responding to our customers’ needs. As parents, we’ve heard so many stories from families who were navigating the same struggles we were – there was a lack of clean-label, organic, plant-based milk for kids that would meet their nutritional needs.

“We created Kiki Milk out of a personal need, and knowing it’s had a positive impact on the lives of so many truly means the world to us. It’s a driving force in creating new products such as Unsweetened Kiki Milk and Mermaid Kiki Butter in ensuring it’s accessible to families across the globe.”