Planted Seals Partnership with Vegan Certified Football Club Forest Green Rovers

Switzerland’s Planted, describing itself as Europe’s leading foodtech scale-up, has partnered with eco-friendly, vegan football club Forest Green Rovers.

The one-year collaboration will see Planted’s pulled meat range added to the menu of the club’s gym bar and hospitality areas, as well as samplings taking place on matchday.

Forest Green Rovers, based in Gloucestershire, UK, was recently described by FIFA as “the greenest team in the world”. The carbon-neutral football club, whose chairman is Dale Vince of Ecotricity, became fully vegan in 2015 and is reportedly the only football club to have the vegan registered trademark.

Recently, UK brand DR. VEGAN became the Official Supplement Partner of Forest Green Rovers, in an agreement whereby players will receive DR.VEGAN’s sport-certified supplements, as well as nutritional advice from nutritionists.

A natural fit

VP of Commercial, Europe, Rob Reames, states: “It’s such a natural fit for Planted to partner with the world’s greenest football club. At Planted we are all about creating a more sustainable food system, so at the heart of our partnership is bringing our tasty, plant-based proteins made simply from peas, oats, and sunflowers to FGR football fans to enjoy”

Marcus Reynolds, CEO at Forest Green Rovers commented: “Here at FGR we are always looking to showcase great plant-based food offerings, and the planted pulled product works really well for us. Food partnerships are important to educate fans and followers that not all great food needs to be derived from animals.”

Here you can read our 2023 interview with Planted co-founder Christoph Jenny.