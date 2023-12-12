Planted to Launch in UAE FoodService Following Success in Dubai

Swiss-based Planted, the fastest-growing alternative protein startup in Europe, announces it is to launch in the UAE through the plant-based product range of a leading foodservice distribution company in the Middle East.

Planted has experienced exponential growth since its launch in 2019, going on to raise £61 million in Series B last year, in what was described as one of the largest alt-protein rounds ever to take place in Europe. Currently, the brand has a presence in seven European countries — Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Great Britain, and Benelux — and the products are available in 6,100 restaurants and around 8,700 retail stores.

This entrance into the Middle East is expected to drive growth in the UAE and kickstart further expansion in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan, says the company.

Revolutionizing the protein value chain

Planted was present at COP28, with its planted.chicken and planted.pulled products featured on menus at food trucks hosted by Wild & The Moon and the award-winning Roots & Rolls, stating that they were well received at the event. Following this success, Planted’s product portfolio will be introduced to a range of sectors within the UAE foodservice market including hotels, restaurants, cafes, QSRs, sub-distributors, wholesalers, entertainment, and independent operators in the hospitality industry, from early 2024.