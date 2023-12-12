Planted to Launch in UAE FoodService Following Success in Dubai

Swiss-based Planted, the fastest-growing alternative protein startup in Europe, announces it is to launch in the UAE through the plant-based product range of a leading foodservice distribution company in the Middle East.
Planted has experienced exponential growth since its launch in 2019, going on to raise £61 million in Series B last year, in what was described as one of the largest alt-protein rounds ever to take place in Europe. Currently, the brand has a presence in seven European countries — Switzerland, Germany, Austria, France, Italy, Great Britain, and Benelux — and the products are available in 6,100 restaurants and around 8,700 retail stores.
This entrance into the Middle East is expected to drive growth in the UAE and kickstart further expansion in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan, says the company.
Revolutionizing the protein value chain
Planted was present at COP28, with its planted.chicken and planted.pulled products featured on menus at food trucks hosted by Wild & The Moon and the award-winning Roots & Rolls, stating that they were well received at the event.
Following this success, Planted’s product portfolio will be introduced to a range of sectors within the UAE foodservice market including hotels, restaurants, cafes, QSRs, sub-distributors, wholesalers, entertainment, and independent operators in the hospitality industry, from early 2024.
“We are pleased to enter the Middle East market with an exclusive distribution partnership that will guide the introduction of our meats to a new and enthusiastic customer base initially in the UAE. Collaborating with influential brands in the industry such as Wild & The Moon and Roots & Rolls at COP28 was also a rewarding experience in seeing regional customers try our products first-hand. We are focused on revolutionizing the protein value chain by creating better meat than animals through clean label and only natural ingredients with no additives, generating the best taste and texture confirmed by top European chefs and utilizing specialized in-house production,” comments Pascal Bieri, co-founder and Executive Board Member of Planted.
