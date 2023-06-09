Planteneers and Hydrosol Advice: Embrace Tech to Overcome Future Food Challenges

With consolidated revenues of 764 million euros last year, the Hamburg Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, a global leader in the food and feed ingredients industry, again enjoyed double-digit growth. The growth drivers in the group are its Planteneers and Hydrosol subsidiaries, said the group in a statement.

Planteneers develops and produces custom system solutions for plant-based alternatives to meat, sausage, and fish products, as well as cheese, dairy products, and deli foods. Hydrosol specialises in stabilising and texturing systems for animal foods.

Factors for success

Key factors for the success of the companies are intense research, the development of innovative technologies, and closeness to customers and markets, says the group.

“Our innovations are precisely tuned to individual customer requirements,” commented Dr. Matthias Moser, MD of the Food Ingredients Division of the Stern-Wywiol Gruppe.

Moreover, according to the German group, sustainability and climate protection, raw materials shortages, and product costs must be looked at differently in each market. These trends differ in importance to producers, traders, and consumers across different regions.

Adapting to the market and technologies

Last year, the companies exhibited together at the IFFA to offer plant-based and hybrid solutions for meat companies looking to diversify into alt protein — an example of adapting to the market.

“Closeness to the market is crucial for us. It’s the only way we can offer customers the solutions they need and expect from us,” he added.

Both trailblazing companies, in their respective sectors, are continuously innovating technologies. Hydrosol has created novel stabilizing methods for the hybrid product category that cut the animal content in the finished product by half. And Planteneers has created the Plantbaser, a device that helps food manufacturers seamlessly realize a plant-based meat alternative from concept to completion in two weeks.