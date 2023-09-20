Planteneers’ Plantbaser Wins Technology Innovation Award at PBWE New York

With the Planteneers Plantbaser, companies can implement new ideas for new alternative products in the shortest possible time. It only takes two weeks from the idea to the finished product. Users can put together their desired product within 15 to 20 minutes. Dedicated plant-based know-how is not necessary, and the test samples are available two weeks later.

“Two and a half years of intensive work have paid off: it’s a great feeling to be rewarded in this way,” says Florian Bark, Plantbaser product manager. “Our digital product configurator Plantbaser also amazed visitors at the Plant Based World Expo in New York.”

“I’ve never seen anything like that”

With around 1,300 recipes, Plantbaser offers the world’s largest selection of plant-based products from all categories – from milk and cheese alternatives to delicatessen products and alternatives to meat and fish. “I’ve never seen anything like that, it’s unique.” Florian Bark and his colleagues heard this sentence several times from the trade fair audience. “The visitors were very interested and tried out the configuration directly at the stand,” says Bark.

But Planteneers didn’t just impress with its digital tool: five products made it to the final. Chicken breast was recommended in the meat alternatives category. When it comes to plant-based protein, Planteneers made the shortlist with the steak fillet. Other finalists from the German brand included its plant-based parmesan, salmon fillet, and salami stick.

“We are very proud of this result and are already looking forward to the upcoming Plant Based World Expo in London in mid-November,” says Florian Bark.

Further information at: www.plantbaser.planteneers.com