Planteneers Reveals Strategy to Work With Meat Industry For Increased Hybrid Products

Planteneers reveals plans to deal with the ongoing trend for plant-based alternatives and avoid a cannibalization effect. By getting the meat industry on board to create hybrid products containing less meat, a more ethical revenue stream is established for manufacturers, it says.

Hybrid products offer a perfect compromise, according to the German producer, offering great opportunities for flexitarians and consumers who are looking to reduce their meat intake step by step. In response, Planteneers has created novel stabilizing methods for this category that are able to cut the animal content in the finished product in half.

“The meat industry is reinventing itself. We need to meet consumer expectations in modern plant-based nutrition, while avoiding a cannibalization effect,” explains Planteneers Product Manager Florian Bark. “Walking this tightrope is possible only with an expanded portfolio.”

New product categories that can be produced easily with current technology hold attractive potential for meat manufacturers. “We see again and again how surprised meat producers are when we show them that they can also make cheese or fish alternatives with their existing equipment,” says Florian Bark. At this year’s IFFA, fair visitors were also surprised by the quality of plant-based goods, including the salmon substitute’s finely layered structure, flavour and texture, and plant-based cheeses.

Success story of the plant-based product configurator

One of Planteneers’ noteworthy success stories of 2022 is the PlantbaserTM. Unveiled at the IFFA in May, the new product configurator made it possible for visitors to put together a plant-based product exactly how they wanted it using a touchscreen.

The PlantbaserTM facilitates mid-size businesses’ entry into the plant-based market as an auxiliary to internal R&D departments. The creation of digital products helps users save time. They can streamline coordination procedures and speed up the launch of new items. Proven by a rapid rise in registrations after the launch, businesses are in huge demand for fast and sophisticated processes to develop new plant-based products.

“Plant-based was clearly the dominant topic at this year’s IFFA. About 80 percent of our conversations with visitors were about plant-based alternatives. New meat and sausage products came in second this year,” comments Dr Dorotea Pein, Director of Product Management at Planteneers.