Planteneers Expands into US Market with New Office and Customer Center in Aurora, lllinois

German food tech company Planteneers announces it has opened a new office in Aurora, Illinois, USA, in response to the increasing demand for plant-based products in the region. Additionally, the company announces that it has begun construction on a new Customer Excellence Center, also located in Aurora, set to open next summer. The center will be a dedicated space for addressing customer-specific requirements in the US market.

Strategic sales leader Gretchen Moon will join the company as VP of commercial operations for North America and will lead the new team focusing on sales, distribution, marketing, and product development, says Planteneers.

“At our new location with production, R&D, and the upcoming Customer Center, we can address customer-specific requirements for the US market even better,” comments Moon.

Innovations with market potential

Planteneers develops and produces custom system solutions for plant-based alternatives to meat, sausage, and fish products, as well as cheese, dairy products, and deli foods. The company has successfully launched the Plantbaser, a tool manufacturers can use to develop plant-based products, including any type of cheese in 15 to 20 minutes. The test samples are then delivered within two weeks, and the product can be reconfigured or reordered at any time.

“Manufacturers can use our systems to make plant-based alternatives to parmesan, cheddar, feta, and cream cheese. Plant-based cream cheese for cheesecake is another possibility. And naturally the systems for ice cream also offer attractive market potential,” says Moon.

Reaching the US market

Planteneers will showcase its product highlights in September at the Plant Based World Expo in New York City. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste and experience the company’s alternatives, including steak, salmon, chicken, parmesan, and cheddar. As a global expo sponsor, Planteneers is committed to fostering discussions and generating new ideas within the industry. For example, on September 7, Florian Bark, Plantbaser Product Manager, will moderate the Culinary Experience Show in the Culinary Theatre.

For the next year, the company plans to expand its Applications Technology team and present new ideas at the Future Food Tech show in San Francisco in March.

“Plant-based is more and more important on the North American market. New, innovative products that are increasingly similar to conventional animal products will be easier for consumers to integrate into their daily lives, since they fit existing habits,” she adds.

