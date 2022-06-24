Canada’s PlantX Launches XMeal Plant-Based Meal Delivery in US

E-commerce platform PlantX announces the expansion of its XMeals delivery service to the US. Under the new xmeals.com domain, customers can learn more about the service and easily order premium plant-based meals and meal plans.

First launched in 2021, XMeals offers both subscription-based and one-time purchase options via an interactive navigation system. Subscribers can order weekly or monthly deliveries of high-quality meals developed by executive chefs, trainers and nutritionists. The subscription also provides access to the company’s 3 and 5-day meal plans, where customers select nutritious plant-based breakfasts, lunches and dinners curated by a registered dietician.

One-stop shop

Based in Canada, PlantX has experienced strong growth in recent years as a “one-stop shop” for all things plant-based. Its online marketplace stocks over 10,000 items ranging from groceries and health supplements to beauty products, household supplies and indoor plant delivery.

The company also operates a growing number of brick-and-mortar PlantX Market stores in cities like San Diego, LA, Chicago, Toronto and even Tel Aviv. In 2021, the company revealed it was preparing for a NASDAQ listing following strong Q3 results that year. PlantX has additionally embarked on a number of collaborations, such as hiring celebrity chef Matthew Kenney as its Chief Culinary Officer, and partnering with LA vegan grocery shop BESTIES to host a successful pop-up.

Facilitating healthier eating

By bringing XMeals to the US, the company hopes to further boost brand awareness and increase customer engagement.

“Our new XMeals website is a valuable opportunity to further build and deepen our customer relationships in the United States, as well as contribute to the well-being of our American community by facilitating their transition towards healthier eating routines” said PlantX CEO, Lorne Rapkin. “Beyond boosting customer loyalty and satisfaction, we are confident that this portal will drive further business growth and success in the United States.”