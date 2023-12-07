Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Joins BlueNalu’s Corporate Advisory Board

San Diego cellular aquaculture company BlueNalu announced the addition of Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud to its corporate advisory board during COP 28. According to BlueNalu, the Prince’s commitment to sustainable development, food safety and resilience, and the humane treatment of animals aligns with the company’s mission to provide healthy, humane and regenerative seafood to meet the world’s growing demand.

Prince Khaled, CEO of KBW Ventures, has invested in BlueNalu’s funding rounds over the past five years, its most recent being a Series B round this October which raised $33.5 million to scale production of cultivated toro (the high-value portion of bluefin tuna) and demonstrate the technological capabilities of its platform to create whole-muscle seafood products. Seafood is a crucial protein source for 3 billion people, with its consumption outpacing other animal foods in the last 60 years. By 2050, a 50 million tonne gap in the global seafood supply is anticipated.

“I look forward to working with BlueNalu and its high-caliber advisory board to advance the company’s mission to bring ethical cell-cultured seafood to the global market,” said Prince Khaled. “The potential to transform today’s food industry into a resilient and safe food industry is critical and I believe this can only be achieved through innovative companies like BlueNalu.”

“We are pleased to welcome Prince Khaled to our Advisory Board and leverage his extensive global expertise in our plans to commercialize our company in the coming years,” said Lou Cooperhouse, founder, president and CEO of BlueNalu. “Through the support and strategic engagement of visionary leaders like Prince Khaled, BlueNalu can strengthen our commitment to food security solutions for communities around the world.”