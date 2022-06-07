    • Pokel Vegan “Looks, Smells and Tastes Like Meat, But is Not Meat!” Says Spain’s Prosur

    June 7, 2022
    Prosur at IFFA
    Prosur, a food biotech business based in Murcia, Spain, recently unveiled Pokel Vegan, a ready-to-mix blend which can be used 100% vegan or in hybrid meat products, at the IFFA fair in Frankfurt.

    Prosur is a family-owned and operated company which was founded in 1965 as a Spanish spice manufacturer and evolved into a self-proclaimed international pioneer in clear label food technology. CEO Juan de Dios Hernández and his team state their aim is to transform the food chain in a way that is fair and healthy for everyone – people, planet & industry.

    Regarding Pokel Vegan, Prosur states that the product “Looks, smells and tastes like meat, but is not meat! … “We created Pokel Vegan as a versatile meat alternative with meat-like mouthfeel and a simplified label without unpronounceable additives. Pokel Vegan gives a complete protein structure that mimics the bite and juiciness of meat for vegan applications.”

    Prosur meatballs
    The company says of its presentation at the IFFA Meat Fair: “Most delegates were attracted to our in-house designed booth to find out more around our natural solutions to eliminate unwanted additives in meat and plant-based processing. Searching for clean label solutions was certainly front of mind for most.”

    Pokel Vegan™ is a 100% natural plant meat blend made from soy protein, pea protein and vegetable fibres, and contains no artificial additives. Mixing the ready-to-use blend with water and vegetable oil creates a ground meat-like base. This base can be further processed into countless products and dishes.

    Applications & Processing

    • Easy processing
    • Unlimited versatility
    • 100% or hybrid with meat option
    • High yield (150g mixed with 60% water and 10% vegetable oil yields 500g of Plant Meat)
    Pokel Vegan
    Product Features

    • Meaty sensory & texture, elastic bite
    • Umami taste
    • 100% vegan
    • 100% natural
    • No artificial additives & colours
    • No methylcellulose
    • Gluten-free
    • GMO-free
    • Rich in protein and fibre
    • Nutriscore A
    • Storage at room temperature
    • Shelf-life 24 months
    Prosur team
    Prosel states that the product range, which received a Nutriscore A rate, can be combined with other spices & flavours as well as fresh ingredients, making it adaptable to the individual preferences of the producer or the local taste of the respective market.

    “We were thrilled to see such a huge level of interest and excitement – it was even higher than we hoped for. The feedback was extremely positive. Pokel Vegan™ was our hidden star in Frankfurt as it hit all the agenda items on our visitors´ to do lists” says James Allred from Prosur. “Having the foundation of being a recognized pioneer in natural food ingredients and transferring this know-how to the market for plant-based meal solution innovations builds credibility and trust.”

