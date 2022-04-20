Rebellyous Reveals “World’s First” Vegan Nuggets at Price Parity With Chicken

Seattle’s Rebellyous Foods announces that, following three years of development, the company has produced what it says are the first restaurant-quality vegan nuggets at price parity to poultry, just months after hiring former Beyond Meat Director Puvin Pichai as Director of Equipment R&D.

Rebellyous, founded by former Boeing engineer Christie Lagally, says that the first iterations will allow the company to eventually outperform animal-based nuggets.

The nuggets were created using a proprietary system that the founders say will “reinvent” the process of producing vegan meat, fulfilling its original mission to make vegan meat affordable through the use of innovative technology.

Reinventing the process of manufacturing plant-based meat

The nuggets were created with Rebellyous’ patented novel production equipment called the Mock 1S, which has five patents pending, and according to the company “re-invents the process of manufacturing plant-based meat with continuous, automated, self-contained processing equipment and methods” which will reportedly enable the following:

90% reduction in production workforce costs through automation

10% reduction in energy costs by eliminating the need for a chilled environment 1/3 of the footprint on the production floor vs. current production methods

1/4 reduction in sanitation staff, reducing labor costs further

90% reduction in material waste through continuous production

100% elimination of re-work for work-in-progress “Rebellyous Foods was founded to solve some of the major issues inherent in current plant-based meat manufacturing: quality, consistency, and price. We are thrilled that our Mock 1S passed all functional tests,” enthuses Lagally. “Our team is now working on the successor which will produce Rebellyous nuggets, patties, and tenders at 95% lower cost of manufacturing, and beat the competition … chicken!”