Redefine Meat Arrives in Switzerland as Swiss Plant-Based Market Gains Traction

Israel’s Redefine Meat this week announced its commercial launch in Switzerland, marking the 13th country to offer its New Meat products. The announcement comes just a week after MACH Consumer, the largest continuous consumer media study in Switzerland, found that 21% of the Swiss population (notably, mostly meat-eating individuals) consumes plant-based products at least once per week.

The company’s foodservice range is now available to operators across Switzerland through its exclusive distributor, Fredag AG, starting with Redefine Beef Flank, Redefine Beef Mince, and Redefine Premium Burger products. From next spring, Redefine Lamb Kabab Mix and Redefine Pulled will be added to the Swiss range. Additionally, the plant-based butchery Butch Bunny is now offering the company’s New Meat in its Geneva shop.

Fabian Eggli, Head of Food Service at Fredag AG, explains: “Eating habits are increasingly changing and we are seeing more and more hybrid consumer behaviour. Specifically, over 60 percent of the Swiss population describe themselves as flexitarians. Against this background, we are very much looking forward to delighting our customers with a selected premium range of Redefine products as the exclusive distribution partner of Redefine Meat in Switzerland.”

Butch Bunny’s co-founder, Philip-James Hernandez, states: “Our customers have been hard-won by the sustainable Redefine products and find the taste and consistency simply unique. That’s why we are now adding the high-quality Redefine Beef Flank and the juicy Redefine Premium Burger to our range, after a trial period with customers. Other products will follow.”

Ulrich Strünck, Commercial Director DACH, said: “Since we entered the market just 18 months ago, our New Meat Revolution has developed incredible momentum: Over 4,000 European foodservice outlets now offer our plant-based meat products. We are delighted to be working with such a strong, world-class distribution network, led by Fredag, to drive our expansion into the Swiss market. Our New-Meat offers the product quality and variety that chefs have been waiting for.”

Redefine Meat debuts in Switzerland at the international hospitality trade fair Igeho, which takes place in Basel from 18 to 22 November. Together with Fredag AG, the company will be represented in Hall 1, Stand A407 (Kitchen Technology section). Visitors at the Igeho event will be the first to sample Redefine Beef Flank with Chimichurri; Redefine Beef Mince Ragout braised in red wine and Redefine Lamb Kabab Oriental on a bed of hummus.