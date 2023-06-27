Renegade Foods Triples Production of Vegan Charcuterie Products Just Months After “Game-Changing” Launch

Berkeley, CA-based Renegade Foods , a producer of plant-based charcuterie products like salami, chorizo, and sobrasada, announces it has tripled its production capabilities amid increased consumer demand. Co-founder and CEO Iona Campbell states that the brand’s “commitment to creating delicious food leveraging age-old techniques and high-quality ingredients” is fueling company growth.

Launched in 2019 by Campbell and Co-founder Kalie Marder, Renegade Foods today reports the addition of more than 20 new accounts following the launch of an “industry first” shelf-stable, vegan salami that can be stored, shipped and merchandised without the need for refrigeration. Furthermore, the company says it has eliminated 80% of its packaging, while dramatically reducing shipping costs.

Since the announcement in March of the shelf-stable sausage, Renegade says it has achieved more than 40% growth in its wholesale business along with new points of distribution (PODs) with a number of new PODs onboarding soon.

New accounts include V Sattui Winery in Napa CA; Villa Denver in Denver CO; Ground Provisions in West Chester PA; Mashup Market in Denton TX; Sprout and Lentil in Middletown RI; Garden Carver in Brooklyn NY; and DC Vegan in Washington DC.

An emerging category

“We are part of an emerging and growing category of foods from plants that use wholesome ingredients and traditional methods for flavors and textures,” Campbell said. “Our ‘tool kit’ is what chefs have used for 1000s of years – fermentation, spices, smoking. Our flavors come from the food itself and are created naturally.”

“We felt that shelf stability would be a game changer, and it is proving to be true,” said Iona Campbell. “Demand is up and our retailers and wholesale accounts appreciate the ability to cross-merchandise our products throughout their stores. And with our upgraded production capabilities that can maintain our limited processing with only wholesome ingredients, we will be able to meet the increased demand and future growth without sacrificing the wonderful flavors and quality Renegade has become known for.”