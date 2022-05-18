Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition Invests in Motif Foodworks For “New-to-the-World” Plant-Based Foods

Robert Downey Jr.’s FootPrint Coalition Ventures invests in Boston’s Motif Foodworks to create next gen plant-based foods “moving beyond animal mimicry” into new product categories, as the company simultaneously announces its launch into foodservice with its alt beef, pork and chicken.

Motif states that the two companies will partner on the development of “new-to-the-world” plant-based food format, stating: “This includes moving beyond animal mimicry to create new product categories that provide consumers with healthier, better tasting plant-based options”.

“If plant-based foods are going to make a real impact on sustainability, we need an approach that’s both delicious and nutritious,” said Robert Downey Jr., founder of FootPrint Coalition Ventures. “By focusing on both better tasting and healthier options, Motif is not only making a difference in products today, but reimagining the future of tomorrow’s plant-based foods.”

Food service launch

Motif also announces the availability of three finished products for foodservice providers, distributors, and retailers with private labels, including alternative beef, pork and chicken options featuring Motif’s “breakthrough” food technologies—HEMAMI™ and APPETEX™—that provide meaty flavor and texture.

Hemami is the ingredient which Impossible Foods sued Motif for, over accusations that the food tech startup copied its heme technology. A Motif spokesperson stated at the time that the lawsuit was “nothing more than a baseless attempt by Impossible Foods to stifle competition”.

The new products, called “Motif MoBeef™,” “Motif MoPork™” and “Motif MoChicken™,” Motif MoBeef™ Plant-Based Burger Patties are available now. Motif MoBeef™ Plant-Based Ground and Motif MoPork™ will launch this year while Motif MoChicken™ will be available in 2023.

“Whether on the store shelf or a menu, we’re focused on making our customer’s plant-based foods so desirable that people actually crave them,” said Jonathan McIntyre, CEO of Motif FoodWorks. “We couldn’t be more excited to have Robert and FootPrint Coalition on board as an investor and a partner in our work to grow the category.”

“With our Motif MoBeef™, Motif MoPork™ and Motif MoChicken™ options, chefs, retailers and distributors can offer the absolute best plant-based experience, with umami, mouthwatering flavor and a meaty bite that consumers have been asking for from products in the category,” adds McIntyre.