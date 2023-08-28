Sattvik Council of India Launches Vegetarian and Vegan Certification Services in Singapore

Sattvik Council of India, which claims to be the world’s first third-party vegetarian and vegan certification body and standards developer, has officially launched a new office in Singapore, Sattvik Certifications Singapore (SCSG).

The services offered by SCSG, under the leadership of Director Venkataraman Kumar, encompass testing, inspection, and certification solutions for various industries and their products, including F&B, food service and hospitality, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, textiles, and cleaning. Additionally, the SCSG also launched a Buddhist manual for Singapore’s vegetarian and vegan Buddhist community.

According to Abhishek Biswas, founder of the Sattvik Council of India, the vegetarian and vegan population worldwide is growing, and Singapore is the second most vegan-friendly country in Asia. SCSG seeks to help this growing community make better-informed choices by ensuring that products meet specific standards and criteria before being recognized as vegetarian or vegan.

“We are proud to introduce Sattvik Certifications Singapore Pte. Ltd. for positive change in the Food and Lifestyle industry. Our journey begins with a steadfast dedication to pushing boundaries, exceeding expectations, and creating a vegetarian & vegan-friendly environment for its allied adherents,” commented Kumar.

Setting new standards

Sattvik Council of India has more than 50 employees and has already established its labeling program in Canada and the US, along with a recent soft launch of its services in Indonesia.

Sattvik’s certification process follows industry-leading best practices and emphasizes transparency in food safety regulations. It was developed based on scientific principles and ancient Vedic practices to protect consumers from the risks of foodborne illnesses and guarantees that products do not contain any animal-derived inputs.

The certification process involves a comprehensive examination of raw materials, ingredients, and additives to prevent cross-contamination and detect GMOs’ presence. Sattvik Certification Singapore will train and appoint auditors to conduct stringent audits of consumer goods and services before they are appropriately certified.

“Through a fusion of Indian Vedic norms and modern industry norms, we aim to set new standards and create lasting value for vegetarian and vegan consumers,” added Kumar.