    • Shiru Appoints Dr. Ranjani Varadan, Ex of Impossible Foods, as Chief Scientific Officer

    July 27, 2022
    Categories
    Company News
    Dr Ranjani Varadan
    Dr Ranjani Varadan, ©prweb

    Shiru Inc. of California today announces the onboarding of  Dr Ranjani Varadan as its first Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Vardan was the first scientist hired by Patrick Brown at Impossible Foods where she served from 2011-2021 in roles including Vice President of Strategic Ingredients and Vice President of Research and Development.

    Founded in 2019, Shiru is focused on the discovery of naturally occurring proteins that can replace animal-based products. The company’s Flourish™ discovery platform combines precision fermentation, machine learning, and high-throughput screening to develop high-value functional ingredients.

    All-star lineup

    The news closely follows Shiru’s hiring of three new advisors including former president and CEO of Tyson Foods Dean Banks. Rachel Konrad, also previously of Impossible Foods, sits on the Board of Directors.

    Shiru
    The Shiru Team ©Shiru

    Uniquely qualified

    “Ranjani played an essential role in Impossible Foods’ trajectory, from its earliest days as a stealth lab to its mainstream, mass-market scaleup. That makes her uniquely qualified to help lead our team as Shiru scales up discovery and production of ingredients for the world’s largest food conglomerates,” said CEO Jasmin Hume. “Also, after working closely with her as a trusted adviser, I know she is a team player, 100% mission-aligned with our growing workforce.”

    “Shiru has world-class scientists, a growing reputation as a true partner to its corporate customers, and exceptional esprit de corps,” comments Dr Varadan. “The team shares my deep passion and sense of urgency to decarbonize our planet by making the food system sustainable. Shiru is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me — and for our planet.”

    For more information, visit www.shiru.com.

    Share article:

    Related Articles

    • Latest News

  • The vegconomist-newsletter:
    information for decision-makers

    Subscribe for the vegconomist-newsletter and regularly
    receive the most important news from the vegan business world.


    Click here to add vegconomist to your email contacts and ensure our messages reach your inbox!


    Help: I'm not receiving emails from vegconomist

    Invalid email address

    • Interviews

    More Interviews