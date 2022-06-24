The Very Good Food Company Expands Into 180 Meijer Stores

The Very Good Food Company announces large-scale retail expansion in the USA following a distribution deal with superstore chain Meijer Inc. The brand’s Original Ribz and Very Good Steak will initially be offered at 180 locations.

Meijer operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Wisconsin. The new agreement advances VERY GOOD’s objective to offer its products in every major city across the United States.

The company recently embarked on a new business strategy and continues to go from strength to strength, launching the new vegan ribs and securing distribution with Loblaws in Canada, marking the availability of its products in 2,000 stores throughout North America.

Mathew Hall, Interim Co-CEO with VERY GOOD, stated: “This listing within the U.S. retail environment represents important progress for us. Our product portfolio of clean, plant-based alternatives has a strong track record resonating with plant-based consumers as well as with flexitarians. Considering Meijer’s sizable, loyal customer base and significant Midwest reach, we view this as an ideal opportunity to generate new customer adoption”.