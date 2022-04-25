The Vurger Launches Cheezy Vegan Sauce Into 635 Co-Op Stores

The Vurger Co., the UK based plant-based QSR chain which recently announced the opening of its newest location in Manchester, today reveals a national retail deal for its Cheezy Vegan Sauce which is launching into 635 Co-op stores nationwide from this week.

The Vurger says it is “on a mission to revolutionise fast-food through the power of plants”, serving dishes and products sourced only from 100% plant-based & ethically sourced products. Having launched in London and expanded into Brighton, the new Manchester location will serve as the chain’s first northern restaurant as well as its biggest location yet.

The brand’s range of vegan sauces and mayos first launched in 2020 as a business pivot during the first phase of the pandemic, and are now successful in their own right, retailing in Ocado, Selfridges, Planet Organic, Whole Foods Market, and The Vegan Kind Supermarket amongst others. The full range includes Original Mayo, Smokey “Bacon” Mayo, Garlic & Herb Mayo, Spicy Chilli Mayo, and the Spicy Cheezy Sauce, with the bacon flavour recently recognised by London’s Evening Standard.

The Vurger Co. co-founder Rachel Hugh commented: “We’re so proud to have launched one of our most popular products into the Co-op. Finding outstanding cheese alternatives that feed your soul was always one of our biggest challenges, so developing our own 100% vegan products quickly became the obvious path for us. We’re delighted to have the support of the Co-op in launching our Cheezy Vegan Sauce in so many stores nationwide. Everyone needs this sauce in their cupboard…. You won’t know how you lived without it before!”