Upfield’s Global #makeitplant Campaign Will Educate & Encourage Chefs to Focus on Plant-Based

Upfield is to announce the launch of its #makeitplant campaign, at this year’s Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2022 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from May 30 to June 2.

Along with its portfolio brand Violife, Upfield intends to encourage and support the hospitality industry with the increasing demand for plant-based food with the new campaign. The #makeitplant campaign aims to ensure consumers have tasty and nutritious food options inside and outside the home, as well as to support and encourage chefs to focus on sustainable and dairy-free alternatives.

As part of the campaign, Upfield will provide chefs with an “expansive” range of plant-based options for their menus and there will be dedication for junior and aspiring head chefs on the importance of using plant-based ingredients to promote eco-conscious dining.

“We are at a pivotal moment, whereby people around the world need and want to change the way they eat,” said Reinier Weerman, General Manager –Middle East & North Africa, Upfield. “Chefs can be at the forefront of this change by guiding their customers towards more plant-based food and showing just because something is not dairy does not mean it cannot be delicious. Through the introduction of this campaign, we hope to help chefs expand their menus with plant-based, planet-friendly options.”

According to Weerman, Upfield’s team of professionals will lead restaurants and chefs in the right direction to modify their menus and cater to all types of diners.

“We have noted a sharp increase in consumers switching to plant-based meals in recent months,” said Weerman. “Covid-19 made us all re-evaluate our habits, and growing concerns about the environment and animal welfare continue to drive this shift toward plant-based, health-conscious diets. We believe everyone can make a difference and the #makeitplant campaign hopes to ensure chefs provide more options and consumers soon have more options when they dine out. Ultimately, it challenges the food industry to do more for the planet.”