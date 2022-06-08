UPSIDE Foods, formerly known as Memphis Meats, announces the hire of Sheetal Shah as the company’s Senior Vice President of Supply Chain and Manufacturing. Through his role, Shah will focus on scaling the company’s cultivated meat production by building out the supply chain infrastructure. The news follows the massive $400M Series C round UPSIDE raised in April to begin commercializing its products.

At UPSIDE, Shah will lead the development of the company’s supply chain and strategic sourcing of cell feed components and other inputs to reduce costs. Shah will also oversee UPSIDE’s production facilities, including its Engineering, Production and Innovation Center (EPIC), and quality operations.

Unlocking opportunities

Shah brings 25 years years of experience managing global supply chains for leading food and tech innovators such as Impossible Foods and Google. At Impossible, Shah helped navigate the brand’s supply chain through the pandemic, expanded the product portfolio and facilitated manufacturing capacity and global retail expansion. At Google, he oversaw global supplier management as Chief Procurement Officer of the company’s Motorola Division.

“Sheetal has everything it takes to be an UPSIDER: a deep commitment to making our favorite foods a force for good, a proven track record of solving seemingly intractable challenges and a passion for human health, animal welfare and the environment,” said Dr. Uma Valeti, CEO and founder of UPSIDE Foods. “I am thrilled to welcome Sheetal to the team as we unlock some of the most critical opportunities for the cultivated meat industry.”

“The clear industry leader”

Shah joins UPSIDE as the unicorn startup prepares for commercialization and scaling. In April, UPSIDE raised a record-breaking $400M in Series C by investors that included Cargill, Tyson Foods and Bill Gates. The round represented the largest funding amount for any cultivated meat company, UPSIDE stated, and will be used to expedite commercialization of its cultured meat, poultry and seafood.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining UPSIDE Foods at such an exciting inflection point. Cultivated meat will transform our food system for the better, and UPSIDE is the clear industry leader,” said Sheetal Shah.