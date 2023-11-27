Valsoia: Pioneering Plant-Based Foods & Award-Winning Gelato From Italy

Valsoia is an Italian brand founded in 1990 by neurologist Lorenzo Sassoli, who believed that a balanced plant-based diet is beneficial for the body, well-being, and mood.

The company aims to improve quality of life by producing healthier alternatives to traditional Italian foods, with no sacrifice in flavour or texture. Valsoia initially offered plant-based drinks, hazelnut spreads, and meat alternatives, before expanding into yogurts and gelato.

Valsoia’s meat and dairy alternatives are now widely available across major Italian retailers, and have expanded into over 40 countries. In Sweden, Spain, and Germany, they are available at stores such as Coop, Bon Preu, El Corte Ingles, Carrefour, and Rewe; in the UK, the brand has launched at online supermarket Ocado.

Valsoia is also seeing successful sales results in the US and several other countries, and is optimistic about further expansion as it continues to develop more plant-based products and flavours.

Award-winning gelato

Valsoia is perhaps best known for its gelato, which is described as “unlike any other plant-based ice cream on the market”. The gelato is made from cashews, oats, rice, and soy, and is produced in a dairy-free factory to avoid cross-contamination. According to the company, it is “the undisputed number one plant-based gelato brand in Italy”.

“The only way we can persuade shoppers to make the swap to plant-based ice cream is by offering them a taste experience on par with their expectations of dairy ice cream,” said Andrea Panzani, CEO at Valsoia. “We’re confident we can do that as well as grow the dairy-free category and become a global market leader.”

One of Valsoia’s gelato products — the Triple Pistachio Mini Stick — won the ice cream category at the recent Plant-Based Taste Awards, which took place at Plant Based World Expo Europe. Another of the brand’s products, Chocolate Swirl & Chocolate Chips Cookie, took second place.

“This is our first year at Plant Based World Expo Europe, so taking home two awards for our gelato is a real honour,” said Panzani. “We have our sights set on expanding and growing Valsoia in the UK market, so having our gelato judged and deemed to be the best confirms it delivers on the uncompromised taste and texture that people expect.”